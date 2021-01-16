Crime Stoppers: Darrin Wyatt

Crimestoppers is offering a $2500 reward for information that will lead to an arrest for the 2016 murder of Darrin Wyatt.

The incident took place in the 5000 block of Vancourt avenue near west warren on Detroit's west side.

Darrin's mother, Lakita Wyatt, spoke with Fox 2s Dave Spencer on Saturday about the incident.

According to Wyatt's family, around 3 am on January 18, 2016; the victim woke up to the sounds of a window breaking. While the rest of the family was asleep, he went downstairs to check the noise and never made it back up as shots were fired.

"He heard glass break. He told his grandmother to stay in her room until he tells her to come out, and he went to see what was going on...he tried to turn around go up the stairs but he couldn't, and that's when the perpetrator shot him 12 times, " says Lakita Wyatt.

The family says they are still going through it and are exhausted from the search that has been going on for five years.

If you have any information about this incident, please call Crime stoppers at 1-800-speak-up. You will remain anonymous.