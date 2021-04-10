Crime Stoppers: Miracle Murray

Next week will mark five years since 6-month-old Miracle Murray was shot and killed.

Miracles mom Jennifer Murray says bringing her daughter into this world was a challenge. Doctors told her that she would be born with several disabilities, and her mother says that was not the case.

"When I had her, and the doctors said she was perfectly fine, she was just small. That's when I named my baby miracle, " says Murray.

A short six months after this amazing birth, Miracle was taken away from her family.

On April 16, 2016, Murray says she was with her family on the porch in the 18000 block of Winthrop when a gunman appeared across the street and began shooting.

Then Murray says her uncle came inside saying he was hit. When she noticed blood inside the house she realized it was her daughter's.

"Ok, if he was hit and he was outside, how is there blood inside. I looked at my baby, and the blood was coming from her, " Murray said.

Murray says she pulled Miracle from the stroller and realized she was shot in the back, and she later died.

Authorities say they initially had two suspects in custody but did not have enough evidence to hold the two.

Anyone with information that could lead to an arrest is encouraged to call crime stoppers at 1800-SPEAK-UP.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $2500 reward, and you will always remain anonymous.