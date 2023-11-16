Crime Stoppers offers $15K reward for information in synagogue leader Samantha Woll's murder

article

Crime Stoppers of Michigan announced a $15,000 reward for information leading to the arrest in the murder of Samantha Woll.

The family of Woll is asking the public for answers, Crime Stoppers announced on Thursday.

Woll, 40, was stabbed at her home in the 1300 block of Joliet Pl in the early morning hours of October 21. 2023. A neighbor discovered Samantha’s body around 6:30 a.m. She was found lying on the ground outside of her next-door neighbor's apartment.

On Nov. 8 Detroit police announced that a suspect had been taken into custody - then released on Nov. 11 without charges. FOX 2 contacted the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office for comment, and the office said they were never presented with a warrant request and referred us back to Detroit police.

Woll was the board president at Isaac Agree Downtown and also worked as the Deputy District Director for Rep. Elissa Slotkin.

Those with any information will remain anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 1-800 SPEAK-UP or visit them online at: 1800speakup.org



