Crime Stoppers offers reward on who killed Detroit man in 2017 firebombing

It has been nearly four years since the murder of a young Detroit man in a firebombing. Kenny Neal's family is still waiting for justice and on Wednesday asked the public for help.

Family and friends of Neal spoke at Crime Stoppers offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to an arrest in his murder.

It was just before 2 a.m. Aug. 3, 2017 when the home Neal was in, was firebombed in the 14000 block of Cruse on the city's west side. He was only 24 years old.

"He was a dad, he was a great person, and now he's gone," said Patricia Neal, Kenny's mother.

Kenny Neal had two children, he graduated from high school, worked part-time at Comerica Park and Ford Field, and wanted to be a chiropractor someday.

His girlfriend was pulled out of a window and suffered burns and a broken ankle - but survived.

The house Kenny Neal was in at the time of the firebombing.

"It's been a while and we know there's somebody out there knows something, and I pray that you will do the right thing and that you will come forth and tell what you know," said Dee Flemings, Kenny's aunt.

Kenny Neal's family is not giving up and that's why they reaching out to you if you have any information.

"I'm going to ask people that are friends with these people, turn yourself in," said Charise Jones, a friend of Neal. "Aunties, cousins, ex-boyfriends, ex-girlfriends, turn these people in."

If you have information, you can make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

