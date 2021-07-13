Cruise Hell, check out classic rides during weekly car shows

article

Cruise and see classic rides weekly in Hell.

Every Thursday from 4-9 p.m., head to Hell, Michigan for One Hell of a Cruise, a free car show where owners can show off all makes and models of rides.

There's also a Swap Meet for selling parts. Free mini-golf will be offered during the event.

While you're in Hell, don't forget to stop for a drink at the Hell Saloon and have a bite to eat at the Hell Hole Diner. And finish it all up with ice cream from the Screams Crematory.

