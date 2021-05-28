Comics, horror, and wrestling -- Astronomicon moves to Ann Arbor for 3 days of pop-culture

article

Twiztid's pop-culture convention Astronomicon returns this summer with a three-day event in Ann Arbor.

Astronomicon will be held August 20-22 at Sheraton Ann Arbor Hotel.

The con revolves around comics, toys, horror, wrestling, and film, and will include a number of special guests – Bill Moseley from "House of 1000 Corpses" and "Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2;" Michael Berryman from "The Hills Have Eyes" and "The Devils Rejects;" Kane Hodder from "Hatchet" and "Friday the 13th;" Jason Mewes from "Jay and Silent Bob" and "Clerks;" Corey Taylor from the bands Slipknot and Stone Sour; Spencer Charnas from Ice Nine Kills; comic book podcaster Ming Chen; and wrestlers Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti.

There will also be panels, including one with Twiztid, a cosplay contest with a $500 prize, video game tournaments, a game room, and kids' activities.

