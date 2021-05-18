Horror fan? Motor City Nightmares returns this summer

article

Motor City Nightmares, a convention dedicated to all things horror and Halloween, returns this summer.

The 2021 horror expo will be held July 30-Aug. 1 at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi.

The event features vendors, a film festival, and horror movie guests, including Paul T. Taylor, Eileen Dietz, Malcolm McDowell, and numerous others who will be taking photos and signing autographs. Some guests will also participate in panel discussions.

There will also be after-parties, a costume contest, and a Miss Nightmare contest.

Ticket prices depend on the day. There are also VIP tickets and hotel packages available. Buy tickets here.

