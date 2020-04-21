CVS Health launches free rapid drive-thru COVID-19 testing in Dearborn

CVS Health is kicking off its own drive-thru testing site in Dearborn in a partnership with Michigan and the federal government.

Health officials will conduct rapid COVID-19 testing with instant results at no cost. Michigan is the fifth state to receive its own CVS testing site after Connecticut, Georgia, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island.

Located at 16301 Michigan Ave. in Dearborn, the testing will be available to eligible individuals who meet criteria established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That includes residents experiencing COVID-19 related symptoms. While a doctor's note is not required, residents must be pre-screened and register for a test online.

"We're delivering on our commitment to helping increase the frequency and efficiency of testing," said Troyen Brennan, Chief Medical Officer and Executive Vice President, CVS Health. "By expanding into Michigan we now have five large-scale testing sites open to the public, which enables our dedicated team of health care professionals to process thousands of tests every day."

The site is expected to test up to 750 residents a day. Using security and personal protective equipment supplies given by the state, screening will be conducted by licensed health care providers from MinuteClinic - the retail medical clinic housed in CVS pharmacies.

American retail and health care company, CVS Pharmacy logo seen at one of their stores. (Photo Illustration by Alex Tai/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

While the state already has multiple drive-thru testing locations in Oakland and Macomb Counties, as well as one in Detroit, the CVS site is one of the first privately-operated sites.

"We need COVID-19 testing now more than ever to get an accurate count of infections to help us continue flattening the curve of this unprecedented pandemic in every corner of our state," Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said. "Our partnership with CVS Health is a significant step toward speeding up Michigan's recovery and getting Michiganders back to a sense of normalcy in their daily lives."