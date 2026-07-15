The Brief Cases of cyclosporiasis in Michigan have risen to more than 3,700 Wednesday. The outbreak is also hitting three other states, Ohio, West Virginia and Kentucky. The source is still being investigated, but current results point to lettuce or salad greens as a potential source.



New cases of cyclosporiasis continue to be reported across the United States, including here at home in Michigan.

Cyclosporiasis Michigan outbreak

Cyclosporiasis is an intestinal infection that spreads when people ingest food or water contaminated with stool. Image: CDC

Big picture view:

Cases of cyclosporiasis, the foodborne parasite known to cause "explosive diarrhea," are spreading across the U.S. Michigan is one of the states with the highest number of cases.

Health officials are still working to determine the source of the outbreak.

By the numbers:

As of Wednesday, July 15:

3,762 cases reported

As of July 9, 2026, 44 reported cases indicated they had been hospitalized

Dig deeper:

Earlier this week, the MDHHS says its preliminary investigation into the growing health crisis is citing lettuce or salad greens as the potential source .

They did not name other food items that could be ruled out and have not identified a grower or supplier as the source of the infections.

Meanwhile:

The cyclosporiasis outbreak afflicting Michigan is also hitting three other states, infecting thousands of residents.

RELATED: Michigan Cyclosporiasis outbreak tied to spiking caseloads in Ohio, West Virginia, and Kentucky

Cyclosporiasis lettuce tips

MDHHS released several recommendations to reduce the possibility of being exposed to the illness.

For lettuce and salad greens:

Purchase whole heads: Buy whole heads of lettuce rather than pre-washed, bagged lettuce or pre-mixed salad kits.

Discard outer layers: Before preparation, throw away the outer two to three layers of leaves.

Wash inner leaves: Thoroughly wash the remaining inner leaves under clean running water.

Prioritize cooking: For any greens that can be cooked, cooking to a temperature of at least 158 F (70 C) is the safest option, as the parasite is resistant to routine chemical disinfection and washing alone cannot guarantee its removal.

What is Cyclosporiasis?

Cyclosporiasis is a diarrheal illness caused by infection with the parasite Cyclospora cayetanensis, which experts say is found in developing countries and is spread by food or water contaminated with feces.

Outbreaks have occurred in the US as a result of eating contaminated fresh produce in hot weather.

It is not known to spread from person-to-person.

RELATED: Taco Bell investigated as lettuce emerges as possible source of cyclosporiasis outbreak

Cyclosporiasis symptoms

Timeline:

Symptoms occur two to 14 days after exposure and may include:

Frequent watery diarrhea

Loss of appetite and weight

Abdominal cramps and bloating

Nausea (vomiting is less common)

Low-grade fever

Anyone infected who does not get treatment, health experts say the illness may last for a few days to over a month. Symptoms could go away and then return one or more times.

Cyclosporiasis treatment

If you experience sudden, ongoing diarrhea, reach out to your health care provider and your local health department.

Symptoms can be improved with an antibiotic.