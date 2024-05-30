Dan Fife, legendary Clarkston basketball coach dies

article



Legendary Clakston High School basketball coach Dan Fife has died, according to a post on the school's social media.

A post from the Clarkston basketball X account announced his passing May 30.

Fife coached the school's basketball team for 36 seasons, retiring in 2018. He is the third winningest coach in MHSAA basketball history with 703 wins. He also racked up 30 district titles, 29 league titles, 13 regional, and two state championships.

During his career FIfe, who was drafted by the Detroit Tigers and Milwaukee Bucks in the MLB and NBA respectively, pitched parts of two seasons with the Minnesota Twins, before becoming a coach at the University of Michigan, and finally landing back at Clarkston.

He spent one season coaching the freshmen team, before becoming the varsity coach in 1982.

The Clarkston gymnasium was renamed Dan Fife Fieldhouse in his honor following his retirement from coaching.