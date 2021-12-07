Dana Nessel "extremely disappointed" after Oxford district rejects AG's offer to lead probe

The Oxford Community School District has turned down an offer by the state attorney general to investigate the events leading up to the shooting at the community's high school last week.

Attorney General Dana Nessel said she was "extremely disappointed" by the district's decision, which came days after the superintendent said he planned to request a third-party probe. Instead, according to Nessel, they'll be using a private security firm.

"I offered the services of my department because I thought ‘what better agency to conduct such a review than the Michigan Department of Attorney General and we learned just a short while ago the school district has turned down our offer," said Nessel, speaking on CNN’s Don Lemon Tonight.

"(I'm) disappointed. Obviously we hope the school district cares as much about the safety of their students as they do shielding themselves from civil liability," she added.

The district's request was listed in a long letter released by the district over the weekend that further clarified details and interactions between school officials and Ethan Crumbley on the days and hours leading up to his alleged shooting.

He's since been charged with 24 counts that include murder and terrorism charges.

Despite the district declining the state's offer, Nessel said the AG's office would continue assisting both the county prosecutor and sheriff's investigation.

She also said Monday night she believed members of the community would make their feelings known about the district not taking up the state's offer.

"Again, if the school district is really looking for transparency, and they're really looking to ensure that everything they did and continue to do results in the most security of their students, I would hope they would want to cooperate with an investigation from the state," said Nessel.