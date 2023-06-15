Daughter found guilty after throwing lye powder on father, killing him

article

A jury found an Oakland County woman guilty Thursday in connection with the death of her father after she threw lye powder on him.

Megan Joyce Imirowicz, 19, of Groveland Township, was convicted of unlawful possession or use of harmful devices/irritants causing death and domestic violence.

Authorities say Imirowicz threw lye, a chemical drain cleaner, on 64-year-old Konrad Imirowicz as he slept on October 1, 2021. The victim suffered chemical burns. He survived for five months before being removed from life support on March 6, 2022.

Her bond was revoked after she was found guilty.

Imirowicz will be sentenced July 25. She faces up to life in prison.

"This is a tragic case. The defendant lashed out in anger and wound up killing her father," said Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald. "I commend the prosecution team for the tremendous work that went into the prosecution and securing justice for the victim in this case."