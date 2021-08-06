article

It appears four shows weren't enough to satisfy the comedy appetites for Dave Chappelle in Detroit next week.

The Fillmore says it has added three more days to see Chappelle in Detroit.

Originally scheduled for Aug. 10, 11, and 12, the venue has expanded the number of events to include the following weekend:

Aug. 13 - 7 p.m.

Aug. 14 - 7 p.m.

Aug. 15 - 7 p.m.

While tickets for the original tour dates went on sale last Monday, the added dates will go on sale next Monday at 10 a.m.

With coronavirus rates in Michigan still low, his next show signals another return to normal for the event and concert world. As per usual with Chappelle's shows, however, no cellphones, cameras, or recording devices will be allowed at the show.

All attendees will be subject to a COVID-19 test before entering the venue.

More information can be found here.