Dave Chappelle adds three more events in Detroit after Fillmore shows sell out

By Jack Nissen
Published 
Entertainment
FOX 2 Detroit
Comedian Dave Chappelle campaigns for Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang on January 30, 2020 in North Charleston, South Carolina. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

DETROIT - It appears four shows weren't enough to satisfy the comedy appetites for Dave Chappelle in Detroit next week.

The Fillmore says it has added three more days to see Chappelle in Detroit.

Originally scheduled for Aug. 10, 11, and 12, the venue has expanded the number of events to include the following weekend:

  • Aug. 13 - 7 p.m.
  • Aug. 14 - 7 p.m.
  • Aug. 15 - 7 p.m.

While tickets for the original tour dates went on sale last Monday, the added dates will go on sale next Monday at 10 a.m.

With coronavirus rates in Michigan still low, his next show signals another return to normal for the event and concert world. As per usual with Chappelle's shows, however, no cellphones, cameras, or recording devices will be allowed at the show.

All attendees will be subject to a COVID-19 test before entering the venue.

