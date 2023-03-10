Daylight saving time confusion: Time change question trips up people in 1968 WJBK segment

Is it time to move the clocks forward, or back?

When asked that by a WJBK TV 2 reporter back in 1968, people were confused about what happens when daylight saving time starts. Some took a few seconds to answer, while one man was certain clocks are moved back on the second Sunday of March.

He was wrong – clocks move forward one hour at 2 a.m. Sunday, meaning we lose an hour of sleep. However, that also means the sunset Sunday will be an hour later than Saturday, so there's a positive.

And if you're struggling to remember if the clock moves forward or back, remember the time springs forward ahead of spring and falls back in the fall, on the first Sunday in November.

Watch the segment from 1968 above.