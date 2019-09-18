Dead body found Wednesday in Detroit neighborhood listed as "a John Doe or a Jane Doe"

article

A dead body was found wrapped in a tarp at a Detroit neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.

While police have provided very little information regarding the discovery, it was made at the intersection of Melville Street and S. Leigh Street, a little southwest of the city's center. The find was made around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

"I woke up this morning and came outside, and there were a bunch of cops down street then I walked down there one of the guys said they found a body in a blue tarp down there," said William Ashmore, who lives nearby.

Police listed the body as a John Doe or a Jane Doe, which doesn't do much for specificity. Many people congregated near the scene outside were left worried it was a loved one - but no one could confirm if that was the case.

Officers were on scene for hours investigating the area.