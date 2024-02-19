Dead woman found at Detroit intersection ID'd, daughters plea for help

A dead woman's body, found wrapped up at a Detroit intersection in Nov. 2023, has been identified as 52-year-old Sandra Miller.

Her three daughters – Chanel Miller, Charmayne Millerare, and Cherrelle King – are still seeking justice for their mother's homicide.

"You took her from us," Chanel said. "She didn’t even get to meet her grandson."

On Nov. 1 2023, Sandra's unidentified body was found at the intersection of Harrell St. and Camden Ave. on Detroit's east side, according to police.

"Wrapped her up in plastic, in a tarp, and just dumped her body," Chanel said. "Who does that to somebody? Why would you do that?!"

Officers took to the public to help identify Sandra; a sketch of her and a photo of her jewelry were released.

"My mom did not deserve that – granted she wasn’t perfect," Charmayne said. "But in our eyes, our mom was super human.

The daughters said their mother had "the most beautiful spirit" that "could brighten up any room."

"Days went by without us even knowing," King said, crying. "It’s been a lot of sleepless nights. Even now, trying to find justice months later, it’s crazy."

Crime Stoppers is now offering a reward, up to $2,500, for information that would lead to the arrest of Sandra's murderer. Anonymous tips can be given to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAKUP.

"So if anybody out there… knows anything, just help us get the closure that we deserve, for our mom." Charmayne said.