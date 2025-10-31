Deadly double Detroit shooting on Halloween leads to one arrest

The Brief Two men were shot in Detroit on Halloween and police are investigating. One of the men died at the scene and the other was taken to the hospital. A suspect is in custody.



A man was injured and another was killed in a double Halloween shooting in Detroit.

What they're saying:

Detroit police say on Friday at 3:45 p.m., officials were called out to the 20500 block of SCHAFER for a shooting. When they arrived, they found two men with gunshot wounds.

One of the men died on the scene while the other was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

It is unknown what led to the shooting.

Officials say a suspect has been arrested, and an investigation is ongoing.