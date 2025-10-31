Deadly double Detroit shooting on Halloween leads to one arrest
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A man was injured and another was killed in a double Halloween shooting in Detroit.
What they're saying:
Detroit police say on Friday at 3:45 p.m., officials were called out to the 20500 block of SCHAFER for a shooting. When they arrived, they found two men with gunshot wounds.
One of the men died on the scene while the other was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
It is unknown what led to the shooting.
Officials say a suspect has been arrested, and an investigation is ongoing.