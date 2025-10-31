Expand / Collapse search

Deadly double Detroit shooting on Halloween leads to one arrest

By Brendan Vrabel
Published  October 31, 2025 5:52pm EDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 2 Detroit

The Brief

    • Two men were shot in Detroit on Halloween and police are investigating.
    • One of the men died at the scene and the other was taken to the hospital. 
    • A suspect is in custody.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A man was injured and another was killed in a double Halloween shooting in Detroit. 

What they're saying:

Detroit police say on Friday at 3:45 p.m., officials were called out to the 20500 block of SCHAFER for a shooting. When they arrived, they found two men with gunshot wounds. 

One of the men died on the scene while the other was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

It is unknown what led to the shooting. 

Officials say a suspect has been arrested, and an investigation is ongoing. 

