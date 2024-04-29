Expand / Collapse search

Deadly ORV accident in southern Michigan caused by alcohol, state police say

By Jack Nissen
Published  April 29, 2024 8:33am EDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 2 Detroit

BLISSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the deadly accident involving an off-road vehicle in Lenawee County over the weekend.

Michigan State Police from the Monroe Post were dispatched to an ORV accident in a field near Scott Highway in Blissfield Township, which is about 5 miles west of the town of Blissfield.

The fatal crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on April 27, prompting troopers to be dispatched to the scene. 

When they arrived, they found a yellow Honda side-by-side that had crashed. It had been traveling southbound in a field when the driver lost control, causing it to roll over multiple times.

The driver, identified as a 33-year-old man, was taken to ProMedica Hickman Hospital by Madison Township emergency crews. 

He was pronounced dead from his injuries. Another passenger in the ORV sustained minor injuries. 

In a news release, police said they believed alcohol had contributed to the crash. 

Related

Man fires gun at employee, shoots self inside Detroit hospital
article

Man fires gun at employee, shoots self inside Detroit hospital

A man fired a gun at an employee at DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital in Detroit before he turned the gun on himself Saturday night.