Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the deadly accident involving an off-road vehicle in Lenawee County over the weekend.

Michigan State Police from the Monroe Post were dispatched to an ORV accident in a field near Scott Highway in Blissfield Township, which is about 5 miles west of the town of Blissfield.

The fatal crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on April 27, prompting troopers to be dispatched to the scene.

When they arrived, they found a yellow Honda side-by-side that had crashed. It had been traveling southbound in a field when the driver lost control, causing it to roll over multiple times.

The driver, identified as a 33-year-old man, was taken to ProMedica Hickman Hospital by Madison Township emergency crews.

He was pronounced dead from his injuries. Another passenger in the ORV sustained minor injuries.

In a news release, police said they believed alcohol had contributed to the crash.