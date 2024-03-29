Dearborn BD's Mongolian Grill closes

article

The BD's Mongolian Grill in Dearborn closed abruptly this week.

The restaurant chain known for its build-your-own stir-fry bowls announced the closure Wednesday and encouraged guests to visit its Canton location instead.

"We want to express our sincere gratitude for your loyal patronage and support over the years," the eatery wrote on the location's Facebook page.

BD's opened the Dearborn location in 1998, followed by several dozen restaurants around the country. The only remaining Michigan locations include Sterling Heights, Flint, and Canton. BD's still has restaurants in Florida, Kansas, Kentucky, Missouri, and Ohio as well.