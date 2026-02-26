Dearborn Heights pharmacist pleads guilty to $3M insurance fraud scheme

The Brief Mohammad Hamdan pleaded guilty Tuesday to a medical fraud scheme. Hamdan is a pharmacist and business owner was involved in a $3M medical insurance scheme. The Dearborn Heights man took part in pharmacy shortage fraud, submitting false claims for prescriptions - which were not given out or necessary.



A Dearborn Heights pharmacist pleaded guilty this week to a five-year fraud scheme, according to the US Attorney's Office Eastern District of Michigan.

Mohammad Hamdan pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit health care fraud on Tuesday for a scheme that caused over $3 million in losses to Medicare, Medicaid, and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan.

Hamden's pharmacy shortage fraud scheme included two separate pharmacies, according to US Attorney Jerome F. Gorgon.

At the hearing, Hamdan admitted to using his two pharmacies to submit false claims for prescriptions - even though the prescribed drugs were medically unnecessary or not actually dispensed.

Investigators say the pharmacies lacked the inventory to dispense the drugs, but billed the health care insurers as if they had been dispensed.

Over the five-year scheme, Hamdan submitted or directed the submission of false and fraudulent claims totaling over $3.2 million.

Hamdan faces a possible maximum sentence of not more than 10 years of imprisonment without the possibility of parole, a fine of up to $250,000, and up to three years of supervised release following any term of imprisonment.

The sentencing before United States District Judge Judith Levy will be set after a pre-sentence report is prepared.