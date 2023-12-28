Dearborn Heights police investigate fatal shooting

article

A shooting is under investigation after a person was found dead Thursday morning in Dearborn Heights.

Police were called to the area of Old Colony and Evergreen around 4:25 a.m. When they arrived, they found a shooting victim who was believed to be a 21-year-old from Detroit.

There is no threat to the public, as the shooting was an isolated incident, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 313-277-7468 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK UP.