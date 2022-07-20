Dearborn Heights police seek bank robber last seen running across Telegraph

article

Police are looking for a man who robbed a Dearborn Heights bank Wednesday.

The suspect robbed the Comerica Bank at 4401 S. Telegraph Rd. at 3:10 p.m. He was last seen running across Telegraph, headed west, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Dearborn Heights Police Department at 313-277-6770, 911, or report anonymously for a cash reward to Crime Stoppers at 1800speakup.org or 1-800- 773-2587.