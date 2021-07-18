Dearborn Heights police seek man who stole $200+ worth of merchandise from CVS

article

Dearborn Heights police are looking for a man who stole more than $200 worth of merchandise from CVS on Saturday.

Police said the man entered the store at 25762 Van Born around 7:20 p.m., took the items, and left in an older model white Ford Fusion that had heavy rear-end damage and no license plate.

He was last seen driving south on McGuire from Van Born.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 313-277-6770.