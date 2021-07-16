Dearborn Heights police seek suspect who tried to rob Walgreens

article

Dearborn Heights police are looking for a person who implied they had a weapon during an attempted robbery Tuesday.

Police said the suspect demanded cash from the clerk at the Walgreens at 5709 S. Telegraph. They implied that they had a weapon before running out of the store.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 313-277-6770.