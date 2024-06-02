Dearborn Heights student earns nearly $10 million in scholarships

Star International Academy announced this week that Ahmed Jawad, a graduating senior, has earned $9,926,344 in scholarships, setting a new record for the district.

"We are incredibly proud to announce that Ahmed Jawad, a distinguished senior at Star International Academy, has achieved an extraordinary milestone by earning $9,926,344 in scholarships, breaking the state record, "said Hani Abdallah, Star International Academy Principal. "We celebrate his outstanding achievements as a student at SIA and look forward to the positive impact he will undoubtedly have on society."

Jawad's accomplishment is not only a personal triumph but also a testament to the supportive and enriching educational environment provided by Star International Academy. As a member of the school's prestigious Million Dollar Club, Ahmed joins a select group of students who have collectively earned millions of dollars in scholarships over the years. His success highlights the school's dedication to preparing students for higher education and future careers.

"We are immensely proud of Ahmed for this accomplishment, but not surprised given his commitment to his education," said Dr. Ali Bazzi, President and Superintendent of Hamadeh Educational Services. "This is yet another example of how Star International Academy and its team of educators provide an exceptional educational experience for every student to thrive and achieve their fullest potential."

Ahmed will be attending the University of Michigan-Dearborn, where he will pursue a degree in Biological Science.