Dearborn hit-and-run suspect to stand trial according to a judge

A judge believes there's enough evidence to send a suspected Dearborn hit-and-run driver to trial.

Big picture view:

The crime happened in August when Dearborn police say the driver intentionally barreled into someone and never stopped. Meanwhile, the victim, who is well known around Dearborn, is still fighting to survive months later.

The family's attorney says Haider Alfawadi has numerous broken bones. He's in a medically-induced coma and his family has hope, and they want justice.

In surveillance video of the hit-and-run crash from August, you'll see someone walking across the street. Prosecutors say that was Haider Alfawadi. Prosecutors say Mutadah Alzairij caused his Jeep Grand Cherokee to swerve over several lanes and hit Alfawadi on Michigan Avenue in downtown Dearborn.

Prosecutors then played a 911 call in court. It was made 45 minutes after the crash, and prosecutors said Alzairij admitted to texting and driving before hitting something.

What they're saying:

While the defense attorney didn't believe there was enough evidence to tie her client to the crime.

"I don't think the evidence actually supports based on the officer in charge," said attorney Monica Brinkman. "That no statement was given by my client and is inconsistent with the statement saying that he talked to him for 15-20 minutes."

The judge disagreed.

After the hearing, the Alfawadi family attorney said he's thankful for the work of the Wayne County Prosecutor and Dearborn police to pursue justice.

"It's going to be a difficult defense for them to counteract what's pretty obvious on this video," said family attorney Amir Makled. "The family has been by their brother, their son's bedside; Haider's bedside since August of this year. They're visiting the hospital daily. His mother visits the hospital daily in hopes that he might wake up, but he's still in very serious and critical condition."

The family's attorney says even if Haider Alfawadi wakes up from his coma and survives, his quality of life will be lessened from what it was.

What's next:

Alfawadi was known as the man who drove a blinged-out SUV around Metro Detroit. The hit-and-run happened days after Alfawadi went to Dearborn police and said someone attacked him. But police sources say the person in that attack is not the hit-and-run suspect.

The next court hearing is October 29.