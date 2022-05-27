Dearborn hosting baby formula distribution event Friday

The City of Dearborn is holding an emergency baby formula distribution event Friday to help connect parents with the vital food source and help overcome the shortage that has stricken families in recent weeks.

The event is hosted by the Dearborn Department of Public Health and several local non-profits. It will be held at the Ford Community and Performing Arts Center from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The government is partnering with the Amity Foundation, the Dearborn Firefighters Burn Drive, the Dearborn Goodfellows, the Dearborn Exchange Club, and the Dearborn Centurions.

The mayor and public health directors will both be in attendance.

The shortage, driven by pandemic-related strains as well as the closure of a baby formula plant in west Michigan, has become the latest issue for American consumers to navigate as supplies dry up.

While the FDA has reached an agreement with Abbott Nutrition to reopen the Sturgis plant, it'll be weeks before the effects of the shortage are minimized.