The Brief Taylor police shot an armed suspect involved in an aggravated robbery out of Ohio. The shooting happened at a Sheetz gas station on Eureka Road. The suspect was injured by gunfire and taken to the hospital.



Taylor Police shot an aggravated robbery suspect after he attempted to flee from law enforcement at a Sheetz gas station near I-75 late Monday morning.

The parking lot was taped off and dozens of police officers were spotted around the area off of Eureka Road.

Four police officers were involved in the shooting, striking one individual in a U-Haul truck.

Sheetz gas station shooting in Taylor

What we know:

According to the Taylor police chief, the shooting is connected to an aggravated robbery scene in Ohio that left one individual in critical condition.

Police had been in contact with officers from Ohio after license plate readers got a hit on a U-Haul moving truck.

Around 11:40 a.m. officers attempted to make contact with the suspect after they had entered the Sheetz to purchase food. The suspect attempted to flee from police when it got boxed in by a parked car.

Another passenger in the U-Haul pickup truck was not injured.

Four police fired their weapons after concerns the suspect was armed and dangerous.

Michigan State Police are now overseeing the investigation.

What we don't know:

It's unclear what details are tied to the aggravated robbery that spurred the initial police response.

The suspect who was shot was taken to the hospital for treatment.