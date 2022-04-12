Police: Dearborn man accused of possessing, making child porn after date sees videos on his phone

A Dearborn man is accused of possessing child porn after a man he was meeting with for sex saw images and videos on his phone, according to court records.

The man who saw the child porn contacted police about Haitham Sami Bazzi earlier this month.

According to a criminal complaint, the man who report Bazzi went to Bazzi's home after meeting him on a dating app. Bazzi allegedly told him, "I have a little cousin, I'd love to see you (expletive) him."

The man told police he brushed off the comment and returned to Bazzi's house again a few days later.

According to the criminal complaint, Bazzi asked the man if he wanted to see nude photos of him. Bazzi showed the man photos of performing sex acts on a man, the complaint said.

When the man started swiping through photos, Bazzi told him to stop and allegedly said, "You may see something you don’t want to see. I’ve got a lot of pictures from the dark web."

The man told police that Bazzi had "lots" of photos and 12 videos of children engaged in sexual acts. The man also told police that he noticed that several videos that had the same child. When he asked Bazzi if the child was his cousin he had mentioned, Bazzi allegedly said, "No, I wish. I can get him high, and then I would love to see you forcible rape him."

Detectives obtained a search warrant and checked Bazzi's home on April 4. According to the complaint, Bazzi told police that he obtained child porn from group chats on social media apps.

He provided detectives with the password for his phone. During a search, they allegedly found 48 videos of child porn and 17 videos that may be child porn depending on the age of the person involved in the videos. Some of the videos involved toddlers, police said.

According to the complaint, another video found on a different phone showed Bazzi giving what is believed to be meth to a male before the male performed a sex act on him. Meth and suspected GHB, a date rape drug, were found during the search of Bazzi's home, the complaint said.

Bazzi told detectives he had never sexually abused a child and had never created child porn. However, during a polygraph test, Bazzi allegedly said he had a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old boy after meeting the teen on a dating app last summer, according to the complaint. He also admitted to providing the teen with meth.

Bazzi is charged with production, possession, and receipt of child pornography.