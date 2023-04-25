Dearborn man killed after being ejected from car in I-94 crash

A Dearborn man was killed after a violent crash on westbound I-94 at the Addison Road exit, causing the freeway to be closed at Lonyo.

The 47-year-old man lost control of his car and was ejected from the silver sedan. Michigan State Police said that medics attempted life-saving measures at the scene but the driver died at the hospital.

MSP said that excessive speed looks like it was the cause.

"Another family is mourning the death of a family member due to a preventable crash," said 1st Lt. Mike Shaw, MSP. "I can't stress enough the importance of wearing a seatbelt and making good driving decisions."

The crash happened sometime after 8 p.m. Traffic is shut down as Michigan State Police troopers sweeping the area with flashlights.

Stay with FOX 2 for more information as it becomes available.



