Dearborn man killed in head-on collision with semi-tractor on Schaefer

A Dearborn man was killed when the car he was driving drifted over the center lane and hit a semi-tractor at Schaefer and I-94 Thursday.

The crash, which happened at 3 p.m., happened when the 31-year-old car driver crossed into oncoming traffic striking the semi-tractor.

The driver of the semi-tractor, a 41-year-old Texas resident, was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the Dearborn Police Department at (313) 943-2241.

"This is a tragic situation for our entire community," said Dearborn Police Chief Ronald Haddad. "And we send out condolences to the families involved. Please remember to use care and caution when driving a motor vehicle."

