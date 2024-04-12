Dearborn motorcyclist charged after leading police on several pursuits while armed

A Dearborn motorcyclist, with a gun on his hip, taunted police by popping wheelies, doing donuts around patrol cars, and giving officers the middle finger as he led them on several pursuits. He reached speeds of over 140 mph at times.

In the end, Farmington Hills police were able to arrest 26-year-old Abdel Rahman Tarabah after his motorcycle ran out of fuel, bringing his joyride to an end.

Tarabah led Dearborn police, Redford police, and Farmington Hills police on three different chases. And while Dearborn and Redford police terminated their pursuits, Michigan State Police's helicopter, Trooper 3, monitored the driver throughout each jurisdiction until Farmington Hills police were able to arrest him.

"He’s doing a wheelie on the freeway – very nice," Trooper 3's pilot can be heard saying in footage released by MSP.

Before his arrest, Dearborn police attempted to stop Tarabah for reckless driving before midnight, on Tuesday – but he fled at a high rate of speed, according to police. The pursuit was terminated due to policy, but MSP's helicopter followed and observed him driving in a dangerous manner even when police were not chasing him.

"He drove for miles at 100 to 140 mph," said Farmington Hills Police Chief Jeff King.

The suspect was "popping wheelies while traveling at speeds of 90-100 mph, leaving the roadway, driving through yards, and reaching speeds of more than 140 mph," according to a police release. "Tarabah then fled another traffic stop initiated by the Redford Township Police Department."

Redford police also had to stop their chase because it became extremely dangerous to the public.

Eventually, Trooper 3 alerted the Farmington Hills Police Department that Tarabah had entered their jurisdiction. Farmington Hills police located Tarabah and attempted to stop him. However, he fled once again.

"Tarabah traveled at speeds near 100 mph as he looped Grand River Avenue between Purdue Street and Middlebelt Road," police said. After running out of fuel in his motorcycle, "Tarabah finally pulled over into a parking lot near Purdue Street and immediately surrendered to police, holding his hands in the air."

As officers approached the suspect, he told them that he was armed with a handgun.

"Police secured a loaded, 9mm handgun from Tarabah’s waist and took him into custody without incident," according to the release.

The incident lasted about 30 minutes.

Tarabah did have a CPL, but that does not protect those running from police with a weapon. He was charged with fleeing and eluding in the third degree, and possession of a firearm during the comission of a felony. He was arraigned in the 47th District Court and given a $10,000.00, 10% cash surety bond.

"This was an individual that just clearly demonstrated a complete disregard for the law," King said.

Dearborn and Redford police are also seeking charges against Tarabah in connection to this incident.

