Dearborn native wins Tony Award for 'Parade' musical

A Dearborn native celebrated alongside a team of others over the weekend when a musical he produced won a Tony Award.

"To have the musical recognized, it’s something I’ll never forget," Mike Mosallam said.

The musical "Parade," which is based on a true story about a man wrongfully convicted of murder based on his Jewish faith, won two Tonys, including Best Revival of a Musical.

"There will always be a part of Dearborn inside of me, no matter where I am," Mosallam said. "God bless my parents, who gave me the privilege of believing in a limitless life. God bless the educators along the way, who taught me how to dream big."

Mosallam attended Dearborn High School, where he was part of musical theater before going on to the University of Michigan.

He is also a television and movie producer.

"As a very, very proud Arab American, and a devout Muslim it’s really exciting for me to imagine the notion that we can be more than what is perceived of us," he said. "What has guided me alongside my faith, is the notion of finding by my voice, and letting it be the voice that resonates the loudest in my head, and also finding my tribe in that tribe of people who are going to uplift that voice."

Though he has won a Tony, Mosallam said he isn't done dreaming big.

"Hopefully one day, we’ll see a big splashy Arab American musical winning a Tony as well. Wouldn’t that be fun?" he said.