Dearborn police arrest 4 in connection to shooting, dumping of body

The Dearborn Police Department has arrested four individuals in connection with a shooting in Dearborn that led to the discovery of a deceased woman’s body.

The incident occurred in the early morning hours of September 8, 2024, when police responded to a report of attempted auto theft on the 5400 block of Argyle Street. Mohammed Haitham Ahmad and Ali Haitham Ahmad, both from Dearborn, allegedly fired multiple rounds at a vehicle they suspected was involved in the theft. Shahid Al-Aziz Muhammad, the driver of the vehicle, was wounded, but a passenger, Paige Marie Knox, suffered a fatal gunshot wound.

Further investigation led to the discovery of Knox's body in an alley on Grand River Avenue in Detroit, where police believe Shahid Muhammad and another passenger, Ebony Aaron Pugh, attempted to conceal her death.

On September 19, all four suspects—Mohammed Ahmad, Ali Ahmad, Shahid Muhammad, and Ebony Pugh—were taken into custody. The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office has since issued several charges, including second-degree murder and manslaughter for Mohammed and Ali Ahmad, and charges of concealing a death and arson for Muhammad and Pugh.

The suspects were arraigned on September 21, with bond set at $250,000 for Muhammad and Pugh. The Ahmad brothers are being held without bond. All four are scheduled to appear in court for a Probable Cause Conference on October 2, 2024.