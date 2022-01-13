article

Dearborn police arrested a man seen entering people's vehicles and attempted to steal one early Wednesday morning this week.

A call came into dispatch from a resident who observed a male subject attempting to open vehicle doors in their neighborhood.

Calling early Jan. 12, police responded to the 7900 block of Coleman Street.

Once locating the individual, they conducted surveillance. According to police, the man was seen entering several vehicles. He also allegedly tried to start one of them.

After converging on the suspect, they arrested him for larceny from a vehicle and attempting to unlawfully drive away in a vehicle.

"This incident serves as an excellent example of the community working together with the police to safeguard our neighborhoods. A special thank you to the resident who took the time to report the car break-ins in their neighborhood," said Dearborn Police Chief Issa Shahin.

Shahin said the department will have an increased focus on patrolling neighborhoods and responding to issues called in by residents.