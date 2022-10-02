Dearborn police arrest parents after suspected abuse of one-month-old baby

Dearborn police arrested the parents of a one-month-old baby after finding signs of physical abuse.

Police say a one-month-old baby was brought to a local pediatrician’s office on Friday with multiple visible injuries.

MORE: Man shoots his co-worker at Steve's Deli in Bloomfield Twp. before taking his own life

"Dearborn Police and Fire Department personnel were contacted due to concerns that the injuries appeared suspicious in nature," Dearborn police said in a news release. "The child was transported to Children’s Hospital of Michigan, where it was determined that the injuries were consistent with signs of physical abuse."

After an investigation by police, both parents of the child were taken into custody and are expected to be arraigned Monday. They face charges of 1st-degree child abuse.

The infant remains hospitalized in stable condition, police said.

