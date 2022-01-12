Dearborn police find vehicle full of evidence after cell phone store break-in; driver arrested

article

Dearborn police tracked down a suspect vehicle after a break-in at a cell phone store early Monday.

Police said an alarm at the store in the area of Warren and Greenfield alerted officers of the break-in. Officers said the door was forced open and items were missing.

Using surveillance video, police determined what the suspect was driving and searched for the vehicle. It was located near Michigan and Wyoming and stopped by police.

Inside the vehicle, police said they found evidence of the crime, including stolen Apple products and bolt cutters.

The suspect was arrested. They are believed to be connected to other incidents in nearby cities, police said.

"I’d like to recognize our night shift officers' outstanding work. Through their diligent investigation and working together as a team, they were quickly able to identify a suspect vehicle, locate the vehicle, and arrest a suspect in this incident. No matter the time of day, our officers stand ready to respond to any incident," said Dearborn Police Chief Issa Shahin.

