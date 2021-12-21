2 charged after armed robbery, shooting at Dearborn business

article

Two men are charged in connection with a robbery last week at a Dearborn store last week.

Police arrested Thaddeus Bell and Brandon Bragg on Thursday, the day after the T-Mobile store in the 7500 Block of Wyoming was robbed.

One of the men is accused of shooting at a victim inside the store and shooting at another person while leaving with stolen merchandise, police said.

No one was hurt.

The men are charged with armed robbery, assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, felonious assault, and felony firearm.

Bell was remanded to the Wayne County Jail and Bragg was given a $300,000 cash bond. If he posts bond, he will need to wear a GPS tether.

They are due in court Dec. 29 for a probable cause conference.