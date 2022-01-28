Dearborn police issue warning about airbag thieves

Thieves have been stealing airbags from parked vehicles, Dearborn police warned.

According to police, the thieves have been smashing windows on vehicles parked in parking lots and in streets overnight to get inside and steal the safety devices. Their main targets are GM vehicles, especially Chevrolet Malibus.

"I ask that our citizens be vigilant and immediately contact the police department if they observe this sort of criminal activity in our neighborhoods. These crimes of opportunity not only have a direct impact on individual residents, but our community as a whole," Dearborn Police Chief Issa Shahin said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Dearborn Police Department at 313-943-2240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.