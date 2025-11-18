Dearborn police: Morning FBI raid not connected to terror plot

The Brief Federal agents and police raided a Dearborn home Tuesday morning. Police said the search was connected to an assault, not a terror plot that led to raids in the city on Halloween.



A raid Tuesday morning in Dearborn isn't connected to a terror plot that involved several raids on Halloween, police said.

Authorities, including FBI agents, Dearborn police, and Michigan State Police, were seen surrounding a home on Queen near Michigan Avenue and Outer Drive around 6 a.m. They were searching the house after it appeared that the door was busted off of the home.

According to Dearborn police, this search was related to a felonious assault with a gun that happened in the city. Further details about that assault were not provided.

"We want to reassure our community that there is no threat to public safety at this time," police said in a statement.