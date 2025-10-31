FBI: Possible Halloween weekend terror attack averted, multiple suspects arrested in Michigan

The Brief Multiple arrests were made in Michigan in connection to a possible terror attack plot. FBI Director Kash Patel said the plot was set for Halloween weekend but did not release additional details.



A possible terrorist attack planned for Halloween weekend was thwarted by authorities, according to FBI Director Kash Patel.

Patel said Friday morning on X that multiple suspects were arrested in Michigan in connection with this plot.

According to Patel, these suspects "were allegedly plotting a violent attack over Halloween weekend."

What we don't know:

It is unclear where the suspects were planning the attack. Information being spread on social media references a possible attack at Warren's TACOM, but that is an old story about a suspect who was arrested and charged in the spring.

The FBI in Detroit said agents were present in Dearborn and Inkster early Friday, but could not confirm if this was related to the terror attack plot referenced by Patel.

FBI agents and Michigan State Police on Middlepointe in Dearborn on Oct. 31, 2025

Dearborn police also confirmed that the FBI conducted an operation in the city. Police said there is no threat to the community.

What's next:

Patel said more details are expected later.

