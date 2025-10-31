FBI: Possible Halloween weekend terror attack averted, multiple suspects arrested in Michigan
(FOX 2) - A possible terrorist attack planned for Halloween weekend was thwarted by authorities, according to FBI Director Kash Patel.
Patel said Friday morning on X that multiple suspects were arrested in Michigan in connection with this plot.
According to Patel, these suspects "were allegedly plotting a violent attack over Halloween weekend."
What we don't know:
It is unclear where the suspects were planning the attack. Information being spread on social media references a possible attack at Warren's TACOM, but that is an old story about a suspect who was arrested and charged in the spring.
The FBI in Detroit said agents were present in Dearborn and Inkster early Friday, but could not confirm if this was related to the terror attack plot referenced by Patel.
FBI agents and Michigan State Police on Middlepointe in Dearborn on Oct. 31, 2025
Dearborn police also confirmed that the FBI conducted an operation in the city. Police said there is no threat to the community.
What's next:
Patel said more details are expected later.
Stay with FOX 2 for details on this breaking news story.
The Source: This information is from an X post by FBI Director Kash Patel.