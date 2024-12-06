Dearborn police offering free drug, alcohol test kits to parents

Dearborn police are offering drug and alcohol test kits for parents along with resource information for getting community support, if needed.

The Parental Evaluation Resource Kits contain a five-panel drug and alcohol test along with a separate nicotine testing kit. The test can be done at home and give immediate results afterward.

"PERK evaluation kits are a private, convenient first step to ease the anxiety and uncertainty for parents who suspect their child may be involved in risky behavior and is using dangerous substances," said Chief Issa Shahin. "As we remain committed to the health and safety of our youth, we also encourage constant communication with family members along with other professional resources."

The kits can be obtained from the Dearborn Police Department lobby 24 hours a day, seven days a week. For more information, call the Dearborn Police Department at 313-943-2241.

Dearborn police say that PERK is not meant to treat or diagnose substance abuse disorders. It can be a preventative, a first step for parents, guardians, and family members if their child is showing signs of illicit substance abuse, the kits may not be the most effective method in determining if a young person is engaging in substance abuse.

Families are encouraged to reach out to licensed substance abuse counselors or programs to determine the best way forward if such behavior is suspected.

