Dearborn police officer hit, seriously injured by pharmacy suspects fleeing crime

Suspects trying to flee a robbery at a Dearborn pharmacy Wednesday are accused of hitting a police cruiser during their escape.

Police said Tarik Rasheed Amerson, Jalen Amari Amerson, and Charles Jaylin Simmons walked into the pharmacy in the 5200 block of Oakman Boulevard around 1 p.m. wearing masks. They ordered the employees to the ground, hopped the counter, and filled backpacks with bottles of drugs, police said.

After the heist, they got into a Dodge Charger that was waiting for them. The Charger sped down Oakman, hitting the back of a police vehicle.

Police said the suspects tried to run away but were caught. One of the suspects was hurt in the crash, and the officer was seriously hurt. The officer was treated at a hospital.

"The violent acts by these individuals put our community members at risk and resulted in a police officer being hospitalized. I commend our officers for the courage and determination they exhibited, putting themselves in harm’s way to protect our community from imminent danger while quickly apprehending those responsible," Dearborn Police Chief Issa Shahin said.

Tarik Amerson, Jalen Amerson, and Simmons were charged Saturday with armed robbery. They each received $250,000 cash bonds, and if they post bond, must wear GPS tethers.

An investigation is ongoing.