Dearborn police seek 'armed and extremely dangerous' man after fatal shooting

Dearborn police are looking for a man who is accused of killing another man during a fight Sunday.

Police said Ronald Deshawn Yarbrough, 24, shot a 31-year-old man multiple times around 8:30 a.m. in the 5000 block of Heather Drive during a verbal altercation that got physical. The victim was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Yarbrough is 6 feet, 1 inch tall, and weighs 210 pounds.

Police said he is known to frequent Detroit and Inkster. He should be considered armed and extremely dangerous, police said.

"We will use all available resources, including our state and federal partners, to bring this case to a close. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victim’s family. I urge the community to speak out and help us locate the person responsible and bring him to justice," said Dearborn Police Chief Ronald Haddad.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 313-943-3012 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK UP.