Dearborn police seek witness of fatal Southfield Freeway rollover crash
DEARBORN, Mich (FOX 2) - Dearborn police are looking for a driver they believe witnessed a fatal rollover crash Sunday on the Southfield Freeway.
Police said a 21-year-old Detroit woman was traveling southbound near Hubbard at about 3:30 p.m. in a Dodge Journey when she swerved and lost control. Her vehicle rolled over. The woman was pronounced dead at a hospital.
Police are looking to identify a driver of a silver or tan pickup truck with an extended cab that has short doors for rear passengers and an open bed. They believe the driver of the truck witnessed the crash.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 313-943-2240.
Dearborn police believe the driver of this pickup truck witnessed a fatal crash March 7, 2021 on the Southfield Freeway (Photo: Dearborn Police)