Dearborn police seek witness of fatal Southfield Freeway rollover crash

Dearborn police are looking for a driver they believe witnessed a fatal rollover crash Sunday on the Southfield Freeway.

Police said a 21-year-old Detroit woman was traveling southbound near Hubbard at about 3:30 p.m. in a Dodge Journey when she swerved and lost control. Her vehicle rolled over. The woman was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Police are looking to identify a driver of a silver or tan pickup truck with an extended cab that has short doors for rear passengers and an open bed. They believe the driver of the truck witnessed the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 313-943-2240.