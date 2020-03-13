Dearborn schools staff member tests positive for COVID-19 after being exposed to coronavirus
DEARBORN, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Dearborn school district employee who was exposed to COVID-19 has tested positive for the coronavirus.
The staff member is an employee of Whitmore-Bolles Elementary School. According to the school, the staff member was in contact with a person who had a confirmed case. The district said the school was at low risk, but a deep cleaning was ordered and the school closed Thursday. On Friday Gov. Whitmer closed all school buildings until April 5 as a precaution to limit the spread.
It's not known if the staff member is a teacher or not or how the staff member got in contact with someone with COVID-19.
On Friday four more cases of people were found to be infected with the coronavirus were confirmed, bringing the state-wide number to 16.
RELATED:
Whitmer orders gatherings over 250 people be canceled or postponed amid coronavirus
Full list of coronavirus cancellations and closures in Michigan
Dearborn Public Schools Supt. Glenn Maleyko.
Advertisement
--------------------------------------------
FOX 2 is working to keep you up to date with coronavirus, with both local and national developments. Every weekday we're live at 1 p.m. with a special show reporting the latest news, prevention tips and treatment information.
You can watch live in your FOX 2 app or online here.
You can also get the latest coronavirus news from around the country at coronavirusnow.com.