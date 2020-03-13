Dearborn schools staff member tests positive for COVID-19 after being exposed to coronavirus

The Dearborn school district employee who was exposed to COVID-19 has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The staff member is an employee of Whitmore-Bolles Elementary School. According to the school, the staff member was in contact with a person who had a confirmed case. The district said the school was at low risk, but a deep cleaning was ordered and the school closed Thursday. On Friday Gov. Whitmer closed all school buildings until April 5 as a precaution to limit the spread.

It's not known if the staff member is a teacher or not or how the staff member got in contact with someone with COVID-19.

On Friday four more cases of people were found to be infected with the coronavirus were confirmed, bringing the state-wide number to 16.

