Dearborn seniors and disabled residents can sign up for free snow removal program

Elderly and disabled Dearborn residents will get a helping hand during the next snow storm in Metro Detroit with the city's free snow removal program.

A collaboration between Dearborn Public Schools and the Dearborn Seniors Division will put high school students to work by shoveling the driveway and sidewalks from homes where people over the age of 60 live.

Some 4-8 inches is expected to fall on Thursday, following a day of warm-ups and rain.

To be eligible for the program, residents most provide a driver's license or state I.D. when they register. They'll need to be 60 years or older or disabled.

Snow removal is dependent on the number of students available. "There is no guarantee your snow will be shoveled on the day of the snowfall," read a bulletin from the city.

Students that do show up to shovel won't be allowed to do any other tasks. They also can't enter the resident's home or garage. Even the equipment used will come from the student.

Advertisement

The registration forms are available at the Dearborn Senior Center, located at 15801 Michigan Ave., or by phone at (313) 943-2412. The form is also online here.