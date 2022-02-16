Strong winds, a flood watch, and 4-8 inches of snow; here's the weather on the way for Southeast Michigan

Much to discuss! We'll start here.

The strong wind may lead to localized power outages, and it will also draw in much warmer air.

A few rain showers will be around late afternoon/evening and by tonight rain will be widespread and continue into tomorrow morning.

Combine an inch or more of rain with melting snow and a frozen ground which won't soak all the rain in, and you'll get a flood watch.

Rises on streams, creeks and rivers are likely.

The rain will change to sleet or freezing rain Thursday morning, but the freezing rain and sleet don't look like too much (but some!) and we might even see a lull in the precipitation over a good chunk of the region.

Snow will surge back in during the afternoon with the bulk of the snow falling in the evening and ending overnight.

The picture is becoming clearer, but there is still a range of possible outcomes with regard to snow totals. I will say 4-8 inches, but a nudge upward isn't totally out of the question.