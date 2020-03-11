Dearborn staff member potentially exposed to COVID-19, elementary school to close as a precaution

Dearborn Public Schools has announced Whitmore-Bolles Elementary school is being closed as a precaution after a staff member was exposed to someone with COVID-19.

Dearborn Schools held a press conference a little after 6 p.m. Wednesday to announce the closing of Whitmore-Bolles out of an 'overabundance of caution'.

According to the school, the staff member was in contact with a person who has a confirmed case. The district said the school was at low risk but they're closing the school until test results are confirmed.

The district said, at that time, the custodial staff will be performing a deep cleaning of all surfaces to ensure an extra level of security.

It's not known if the staff member is a teacher or not or how the staff member got in contact with someone with COVID-19.

The first two confirmed cases of coronavirus/COVID-19 were announced late Tuesday evening. The cases are in Wayne and Oakland Counties.

The Oakland County case is an adult woman and the Wayne County case is an adult man. Their ages were not given though we're told their both "middle-aged."

Advertisement

RELATED: What's known (and not known) about the 2 coronavirus cases in Michigan

----

FOX 2 is working to keep you up to date with coronavirus, with both local and national developments. Every weekday we're live at 1 p.m. with a special show reporting the latest news, prevention tips and treatment information.

You can watch live in your FOX 2 app or online here.

You can also get the latest coronavirus news from around the country at coronavirusnow.com.