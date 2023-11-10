Dearborn students to “Eat Around" in battle against hunger

article

Students and their families in Dearborn Public Schools will join together to combat hunger next week.

The ninth annual Battle Against Hunger food drive will run from Nov. 13 to 17 at several schools in the district. Last year the school community collected more than 39 tons of food to donate and more than $3,000.

This year’s Battle kicks off with a community-wide dine-to-donate event called Eat Around Dearborn. Four eateries will donate a portion of the proceeds back if a customer notes they are there for the Battle Against Hunger during the participating time periods over the weekend of Nov. 10 to 12.

Participating businesses include Blimpie, Custard Company, District 12 and Wing Fellas.

Anyone who dines at one of the eateries from Friday, Nov. 10 through Sunday, Nov. 12 should say they are donating to Fordson, Dearborn High or Edsel Ford to have a portion of their purchase donated back to Battle Against Hunger.

Food donations gathered at the schools through Battle Against Hunger are given to Zaman International to distribute to the community. Monetary donations will go to the Amity Foundation.

Battle Against Hunger started in 2015 as a friendly off-field competition between rivals Dearborn and Fordson high schools. Edsel Ford High School joined the food drive later, and then it was opened for all the district’s other schools that were interested in participating.

Initially, the event was a competition between the schools to see who could collect the most non-perishable food. Now, the event is a cooperative effort to help families in need.

Food donations will be collected at all three traditional high schools and Becker Elementary, Bryant Middle, DuVall Elementary, Haigh Elementary, Henry Ford Early College, Henry Ford Elementary, Howard Elementary, Lindbergh Elementary, Long Elementary, Maples Elementary, McDonald Elementary, Miller Elementary, Nowlin Elementary, Oakman Elementary, Salina Elementary, Salina Intermediate, and William Ford Elementary.

Those interested in making a monetary donation, starting on Nov. 11, can donate online at https://secure.qgiv.com/for/battleagainsthunger/

"Battle Against Hunger has become a tradition in our district, and I’m always glad to see how students at each level step up to help collect food for those in need in our community," said Superintendent Glenn Maleyko. "Having our school community come together in such a big way to show our students what empathy for others means is an invaluable experience."



